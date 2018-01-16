The famous Diplodocus has started its long journey back to Britain for a three year UK tour, after spending his last day at the Natural History Museum in Canada. The much loved dinosaur will be making its last stop in Norwich Cathedral.

Dean of Norwich Cathedral, Jane Hedges, said: “The presence of Dippy in Norwich will naturally bring people from all backgrounds and beliefs and will stimulate questions and debate about creations and the origins of life as well as some of the major issues facing humanity today.”

Standing in Hintze Hall since 1979, the dinosaur plaster cast replica is 70ft and consist of 292 bones. The conservation team have spent over three weeks working with engineers to take the skeleton cast apart. Scaffolding and special lifting equipment were used to carefully remove each bone, which were then inspected, labelled and cleaned.

The company chosen to execute this challenging engineering transformation is based in Canada, where he was shipped to in 13 custom-designed crates. Museum Head of Conservation, Lorraine Cornish, said: “We knew Dippy would be in safe hands. The company chosen to carry out the work had previously worked on the Berlin Diplodocus skeleton, as well as our own blue whale skeleton.”

She further commented, “Some of the bigger vertebrae needed extra resin to strengthen them, and metal rods were added to some ribs to protect them from damage.” Arriving in the UK at the beginning of January, it will take eight days to install the skeleton to the new venue.

Nick Bond, head of tourism for Visit Norwich, said Dippy’s visit will create a big boost for the area. The dinosaur will be available for public viewing from 10 February until 8 May 2018. Dippy’s famous spot in the Canadian museum will be replaced by the real skeleton of an 83ft female blue whale, weighing 4.5 tonnes.