An asteroid which is not of our Solar System is the first interstellar object to be given a name.

It was discovered by scientist Rob Weryk in Hawai’i from the Pan-Starrs1 observatory on the volcano Haleakala, located on Maui.

Weryk is part of the University of Hawai’i Institute of Astronomy, and named the asteroid.

The asteroid has been named ‘Oumuamua, which in Hawaiian means “a messenger from afar arriving first” – appropriate for the first interstellar object in our Solar System.

Officially, the asteroid is named 1I/2017 U1 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), the union who is responsible for naming celestial bodies.