An asteroid which is not of our Solar System is the first interstellar object to be given a name.
It was discovered by scientist Rob Weryk in Hawai’i from the Pan-Starrs1 observatory on the volcano Haleakala, located on Maui.
Weryk is part of the University of Hawai’i Institute of Astronomy, and named the asteroid.
The asteroid has been named ‘Oumuamua, which in Hawaiian means “a messenger from afar arriving first” – appropriate for the first interstellar object in our Solar System.
Officially, the asteroid is named 1I/2017 U1 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), the union who is responsible for naming celestial bodies.
The I in the name stands for ‘interstellar object’, and ‘Oumuamua is the first object to carry the ‘I’ in its formal name. The ‘I’ is similar to the ‘C’ for comets and the ‘A’ for asteroids, who carry these in their respective formal names. The asteroid resembles a “chunky cigar” according to the paper submitted to the Astrophysical Journal Letters, and is around 180m by 30m.
Due to its reddish colour, size, and rotation, it is considered to be very similar to the asteroids in our own Solar System.
‘Oumuamua gives us our first insight into how planets have been formed in other Solar Systems, and is therefore a piece of particular scientific interest.