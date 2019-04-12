After a lengthy break of four years, Foals have returned with the highly-anticipated release of LPs 5 and 6, which sees a unique split of the LP. Not Everything Saved Will Be Lost has been split into two parts, with the second due for release later in the year.

The rise of Foals, from a stereotypical ‘uni band’ found at least on every student’s playlist at some point, to universally acclaimed mainstream rockers is something that is due a lot of credit. They are a band, that on each listen, seem to mature on every release, their distinctive feel-good indie sound something the band have become instantly recognised for.

The latest release certainly furthers their maturity. The album sees Foals take a break from the catchy twangs of guitar riff-led music and opt for something largely influenced by synth-pop and percussion-heavy rhythms, giving each of the songs on the first half of the LP a funky yet pulsating feel to them.

The band seem to go for more outreaching sounds including synths, as well as psychedelia, and a move into dance-pop that make for a more varied aesthetic to their sound yet if there was one criticism of the LP, it is that Foals still are very much only appealing to the converted. It seems that they aren’t trying drastically to appeal to a newer audience, who, although not wanting something completely different, are perhaps hoping for something slightly from their comfort zone.

This being said, Foals have demonstrated, that as a creative unit, they musically complement each other very well and show why they have earned the respect from bands and artists across multiple genres.

This LP shows Foals moving into a more creative stage of their career; let’s hope Part 2 is just as much of a thrill to listen to.

3/5