Former UEA student, Luke Mallaband, has pleaded guilty to six counts of voyeurism at Norwich Magistrates Court.

This follows multiple incidents that took place in UEA’s library and Mary Chapman Court. These involved him placing camera equipment in bathrooms that allowed him film students showering, undressing and using the toilet. The incidents took place between 2013 and February 2016.

He has been released on bail, pending sentencing in November. The conditions of his bail include a ban from campus.

The University and the UEA Students’ Union issued a joint response saying:

“The university puts the safety of its staff, students and visitors first and cases such as this are extremely rare. These are the criminal actions of one individual, acting alone, and no reflection on UEA’s secure and welcoming campus environment.

“The university and the students’ union work in partnership to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all campus users and we condemn this behaviour in the strongest terms.

“We acted promptly and decisively as soon as the allegations came to light and worked very closely with the police on the investigation. Luke Mallaband immediately withdrew from his course and was permanently excluded from campus. Support is being offered to anyone who is distressed by this case and there will also be an awareness-raising programme on campus.

“The university regularly reviews its campus safety procedures and will make any changes necessary following this case.”