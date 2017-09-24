Fresh Meat, The Young Ones, Community. What do these seemingly random bunch of shows have in common? Why, university of course! University life is a tough one to pin down on TV, most shows tend to portray students as lazy creatures, their student houses as chaotic tips and the freshers experience as a crazy few weeks full of drinking, sex and drugs. While this may indeed be the case for some, do any shows go further to flesh out the reality of university life in all its glory, shame and mundanity? Well this is the perfect excuse to examine if there has ever been a realistic depiction of the freshers experience and general student life on our small screens.

The Young Ones (ask your parents – it was a sitcom in the 80s) may be one of the earliest and most mainstream examples of university students on TV. The series focuses on a student house occupied by, surprisingly, four students – one hippie, one anarchist, one punk and one cool kid (it was the 80s after all, these were your four main choices as a student). The problem with this absurd and surreal series is that these are less characters and more caricatures. You’ll have more difficulty believing in these characters than you will believing the set is not made out of cheap polystyrene. They pretty much live in squalor, a house deemed so filthy that the council threaten to knock it down in the first episode. Needless to say this is an exaggeration of student life, as is the absurd style of the series, feeling closer to a parent’s worst nightmare than reality. However, they are continually visited by an overbearing landlord and rarely seem to be at university itself, so maybe not too far from reality…

Community may be the most tenuous link to the student/freshers experience, as while the characters are indeed students they are actually attending college and in another continent. Not satisfied?

You try and find TV shows about university. It’s pretty hard! Having said that the show perfectly captures the melting pot of students that you find at university – different ages, religions, races, sexualities and ways of life. The central group of friends itself highlights exactly how random and suddenly your friendships can form with the people you least expect. While Community may be technically the furthest away from the British university experience, its presentation of the eclectic bunch of students is one that we can all relate to particularly when making friends with the most unlikely people during freshers’ week.

And finally, perhaps the most familiar series – in both the chances that you have seen it but also recognising elements of it in your life – Fresh Meat. The title refers to the nickname for freshers as well as meaning ‘a group of people who arouse one’s interest as a new target for deception, humiliation and ridicule’. Pretty much the first few weeks of the freshers’ experience in a nutshell. What the show does well though is simultaneously capture the mundanity and drama of student life: from arguments over food to someone being taken to hospital for alcohol poisoning.

The characters are a vast array of real people you know from university but dialled up to 10. You have J.P. the obnoxious posh one who talks in clichés – “my gap yahhh ‘dotes are the stuff of legend” – having come from a privileged background. Not quite to this exaggerated extent, but every university has their rendition of a J.P. – someone who talks in gap yahhh anecdotes and sounding like they’ve stepped out of the 1960’s British Broadcasting Company. Kingsley is the soul patch bearing, hat wearing, guitar playing student, perhaps the most obvious student stereotype that many imagine and some of us embrace to varying extents. Oregon is the self-conscious student who views university as the chance to reinvent herself – don’t we all a bit? We find out that her real name is Melissa and she’s actually just as posh as J.P. but wants to start over again, which is after all what the crucial first few freshers’ weeks are for. Howard represents the socially awkward student, the guy that you would never really talk to or see outside their room but when you get to know them is actually endearing, which again many of us are like at the start. Vod is a larger than life, no nonsense character, probably that freshers’ legend you heard about – the one who had 50 Jägerbombs in a row and strolled into the club as if it were nothing. We all know that guy/gal. And finally we have Josie, slightly cold and prickly on the outside but when you dig deep actually very loyal, loveable and innocent but also incredibly nervous around others. Let’s be honest this nervousness applies to all of us in the first year – and anyone who denies this is lying.

Fresh Meat offers more nuanced characters representing student life than the former two shows. Even though they sometimes fall into obvious stereotypes there is something in each character we can all relate to. They are less characters and more traits that we all possess or adopt at uni, for better or for worse.