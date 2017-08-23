UEA have warned current and incoming students to watch out for fake freshers’ week events circulating on social media, in advance of the new academic year.

The university said multiple Facebook pages have appeared online advertising events which are “either fake, or unofficial events not run or supported by the university and SU”.

The university said many of the fake events promoted online claim to be affiliated with UEA or the SU. UEA urged students and members of the local community to check the legitimacy of such events and report them if in doubt.

A spokesperson for the university said: “Anyone who is unsure if an advertised event promoted on social media is genuine or fake can check the listings available online, on the UEA Events pages, UEA Students’ Union website, and the UEA Box Office websites.”

SU Campaigns and Democracy Officer Jack Robinson called on students to “be on the lookout for events that might not seem totally legitimate”.

He said: “I want all of our students to make the most out of their time at UEA, and going to a variety of events around the city is definitely to be encouraged.”

However, Mr Robinson warned that students should “be aware of who you’re purchasing from, what kind of personal information they’re asking for and whether it all seems to good to be true”.

The university advised any students who think they might have bought a fake ticket to contact Norfolk Trading Standards, who are open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, on 03454 04 05 06.

The authenticity of any event can be confirmed by checking the UEA Events, UEA SU Tickets, and UEA Box Office websites.

Official tickets for events at the Waterfront are also available from TicketWeb, See Tickets, Eventim, Ticketmaster, Dice, and Gigantic.