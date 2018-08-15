Ex UEA lecturer, Julian Myerscough, has been returned to the UK to appear in court on the charge of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Last week, Myerscough, 56, was arrested in Romania and extradited by the Romanian court, almost three years after his initial conviction.

Before fleeing, the former criminal law lecturer had been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for 13 counts of possessing indecent images of children.

He appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, charged with 11 additional offences.

The offences included two counts of raping a girl under the age of 13, four counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by penetration, four counts of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14 and one count of assaulting or ill-treating a child to cause unnecessary suffering. All of the offences occurred between 2001 and 2010.

In addition to the charges, Myerscough was found guilty of breaching the Sexual Offences Prevention Order three times. The order was placed on him since his first conviction in 2010, when he lost his UEA position.

He has been placed on the sexual offender’s register for life.