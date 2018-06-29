Silverstone played host to the inaugural Fully Charged LIVE show, showcasing electronic vehicles (EVs) over the weekend of 9 and 10 June. Hosted by Robert Llewellyn, TV presenter turned EV expert and founder of Fully Charged, the show saw over 6000 people attend across the two days, far exceeding the expectations of the organisers.

The event showcased exhibits from across various industries, the latest EVs were on show, including the likes of the Jaguar I-PACE, best-selling [EV] Nissan LEAF and, of course, the entire Tesla range. In addition to EVs there were exhibitors from the renewable energy sector and organisations seeking to improve charging infrastructure.

The guest speakers proved popular with only standing room remaining at the talks taking place in the Silverstone ‘Wing’, visitors heard from 40 leading experts from across the breadth of the automotive and renewable energy sectors. Joining these inspiring speakers on stage were the show’s hosts: Robert Llewellyn, Jonny Smith, and Helen Czerski.

Robert Llewellyn, the founder of Fully Charged, said: “We were blown away by the level of interest, enthusiasm and appetite for electric vehicles and renewable energy shown by the thousands of visitors that attended Fully Charged LIVE. The transition to plug-in motoring, which will help pave the way to a cleaner future for our children, is occurring at a rapid pace, and it’s heartening to see so many people looking to make the switch to more sustainable technologies.”

Over the past eight years, Robert Llewellyn has amassed over 300 shows of Fully Charged, gathering an impressive following with an audience of around two million viewers each month. Providing an entertaining and enlightening take on what the future of transport and energy could look like. The show’s popularity has ascended over the past two years appears to be in line with the interest in low-emission vehicles and low-carbon technologies.

This inaugural show made it clear that the interest in these products and this industry extends past the screen and into peoples daily lives. For what is now the largest EV show in the U.K., Fully Charged LIVE, had an impressive 55 vehicles on show from most of the major manufacturers. There was even a special appearance by the Nemesis first developed by Ecotricity, which was designed to be a competitor to smash the stereotypes of electric cars set by petrol heads such as Jeremy Clarkson, broke the land speed record for an electric car in 2012 at a staggering 148mph, powered only by the wind (as this was the only energy source Ecotricity were harnessing at that point).

It’s clear that although Ecotricity were the shows’ primary sponsor, the relationship runs deeper as both Ecotricity and Fully Charged seem to share common goals and seek a more sustainable future, particularly within the motoring and power industries. In an episode released prior to the LIVE show, Robert Llewellyn was joined by Dale Vince, founder of Ecotricity, for a discussion on the “electric highway” and a look at Ecotricity’s plans for an ‘Eco Park’. The “electric highway” is a goal set out by Ecotricity to make charging for EVs more accessible across the country, with this came the announcement that Ecotricity are now developing 350kw chargers that will provide drivers with 100miles with just 5 minutes of charging. The ‘Eco Park’ is similar to that of our Enterprise Centre here at UEA, with the view to create a low carbon and sustainably sourced football stadium and surrounding business park to act as a hub for “green business”, however, it goes further than TEC with the view to increase biodiversity through thoughtful design.

Plans are already underway for Fully Charged LIVE 2019, with the organisers promising a ‘bigger, better, and busier’ show. Forthcoming episodes of Fully Charged on YouTube (www.youtube.com/fullychargedshow) will look ahead to next year while reviewing the plethora of topics covered by this year’s speakers.