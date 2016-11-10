Saying you’ve done a ‘gap year’ can tend to have a certain stigma behind it in the UK. Although a German friend with whom I’d travelled told me that upon telling employers that he’d done a gap year overseas found himself being immediately hired, I have often found the opposite reaction.

When you tell most people that you’ve done a gap year, what they immediately hear is that you either spent £10,000 of your grandparents’ money surfing in Australia, or that you worked at Sports Direct living at home after college because you weren’t sure which university to go to.

Mine was a little bit different. Spending twelve months teaching English in Chile seems like a bit of an unusual thing to do with a year of your time, but looking back I wouldn’t trade a single second.

There’s something people find quite daunting in deciding to travel to a country on the other side of the world where no-one knows you or speaks your language, and deciding to live and work there knowing you won’t see your family or friends for another twelve months.

I remember waking up on my first week there at 6am by the school and being told that the English teacher I was supposed to be assisting had been taken to hospital after having an asthma attack and I would be left alone to teach six consecutive classes, each with forty Chilean kids, in Spanish, completely by myself. Jumping in the deep end of the pool is sometimes the best way to learn how to swim, provided you don’t drown, and by the end of the first three months I’d learned enough Spanish to make myself understood in most scenarios.

After six months I was getting good enough to actually debate and talk about a range of topics. I wasn’t quite fluent yet, but I was getting there. By that time the summer holidays rolled around and I had three months spare to see as much of South America as possible.

One thing I realised when returning to Chile after travelling the continent was that even the most unimaginable things can eventually become routine. After only eight months a city built mostly out of shanty houses, where there were more stray dogs than cars, and earthquakes were as common as long weekends, I found myself feeling at home

Living in another country and culture for extended amounts of times is definitely a gruelling uphill battle, especially without massive amount of support, but it’s something that I think everyone should do at least once in their lives. It gives you a deep sense of confidence in your own ability to take off, settle down somewhere else and experience something completely unique.

The more you travel, the more people you meet, the more contacts you make and the more options you have. Slowly you start to aquire a list of countries where you’re have a place to stay.

If nothing else, taking time away from the country you’ve grown up in your whole life gives you a little time to get to know yourself before you have to graduate, get a job, get commitments and likely take your next holiday in two years’ time.

Do it now, while you’re still young enough not to get judged at parties for being unemployed and don’t have a mortgage to pay off,.

Everything will still be here waiting for you when you get back.