Germany narrowly avoided entering recession at the end of 2018. Having posted a contraction of 0.2 percent in the third quarter, growth was zero for the final quarter meaning Europe’s largest economy did not enter recession. The weak growth is blamed on a global and Eurozone slowdown, as well as falling consumer demand for cars and a 1.9 percent fall in German industrial production in late 2018.
