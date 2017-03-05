i love you philip morris (2009)

I know, I know, you’ve heard it all before: straight-laced cop (Jim Carrey) comes out, turns con-man and falls in love with fellow inmate (Ewan McGregor) in a Texas jail. Although the hilarious, off-beat flick has enough cartoon slapstick to make Laurel and Hardy blush, Carrey’s surprisingly sensitive and understated performance grounds the film with tear-jerkers, emotional gut-punches and endlessly quotable speeches.

– Louis Pigeon-Owen

red dragon (2002)

A prequel in plot to The Silence of the Lambs, Red Dragon tells of Hannibal Lecter’s downfall into captivity, and his first time as a call-on psychopath with Will Graham (Edward Norton). While it may not compete with Jonathan Demme’s classic, Red Dragon is equally as creepy, gory and star-cases, of course, another phenomenal performance from the chilling Anthony Hopkins.

– Willa Hope

JACKIE BROWN (1997)

Probably Quention Tarantino’s least known movie, Jackie Brown stars the brilliant Pam Grier as Jackie, an air stewardess who manages to lay her hands on half a million dollars. There’s also Samuel L. Jackson with a ginger-braided goatee, if you needed any more persuading.

– Louis Pigeon-Owen