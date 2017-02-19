ex machina (2015)

This is a romantic thriller … with robots. Ex Machina is an A.I. film like you’ve never seen, dealing with the beauty, bizarreness and devastating consequences of robotic programming. Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac and Alicia Vikander are a dream cast who help to bring generous portions of humanity to a story that deals with inhuman humans and humanoid robots. This has heart, balls, and brain and will basically break you emotionally, but in all the right ways.

– Louis Pigeon-Owen

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

From the incredible Wes Anderson, Fantastic Mr. Fox is a beautiful portrayal of the classic novel. With an A-list voice cast with George Clooney and Meryl Streep, this film is not only brilliantly comical, but utterly satisfying in its aesthetics. Not one to miss, whether you’re a Dahl fan or not.

– Willa Hope

Birdman (2014)

You won’t have seen a middle-aged crisis like this. This off-beat comedy is about an actor who tries desperately to save his obsolete acting career with a play he stars in, writes, and directs himself. Further weirdness arises from a constant, off-beat drum soundtrack and continuous tracking-shot that will mesmerise you and leave you with a migraine. It’s also a meta-masterwork with as many self-referential winks at Michael Keaton’s old Batman career as it has scenes with Edward Norton and Keaton wrestling on the floor in their Y-fronts.

– Louis Pigeon-Owen