Christmas is upon us yet again. The TV is overrun with Christmas ads, the highstreets are awash with fairy lights, and Bublé is back on the radio. If you head to the local shopping centre, you’ll be sure to find swathes of festive shoppers, buying up this year’s ‘must have’ toys and tech.

But is it all getting too much? For some families, the answer is yes. The cost of your average Christmas is now an estimated £800 according to the charity Money Advice Trust, which is becoming too much for the poorest in our society. Expectations for what a perfect family Christmas should be, however, are getting more outlandish every year.

There are a number of businesses that offer financial budgeting services for families who wish to spread the cost of Christmas over the year. Park is the biggest of these companies.

They offer customers vouchers for high-street shops that can be paid for over a year. The cost of these plans range from £25 to £60 per month, a substantial expenditure for a lot of families. They claim that when Christmas comes you can ‘indulge yourself in a massive guilt free shopping spree’.

It feels wrong that families are being forced to turn to financial services to fund their Christmas. It creates undue stress at a time when people should be free from worries and pressures.