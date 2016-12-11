Like thousands of other Gilmore Girls fans, the majority of my November was spent counting down the days until ‘A year in the life’ was released on Netflix. I couldn’t wait to revisit Stars Hollow and see how some of my favourite characters lives had changed. While I loved the majority of the revival; the Life and Death Brigade scene, Emily in jeans and the mystery of Luke’s Wi-Fi password, seeing the women in Stars Hollow in pretty much the same situations as they were in 10 years ago left me feeling a little flat.

Gilmore Girls centres around strong, independent women. Throughout the original seven seasons we watched Rory Gilmore get into Chilton, work as the editor for the Yale Daily News and choose her career over marriage when she worked as a journalist during the presidential campaign. Yet, when we return to Stars Hollow ten years later nothing about her character has changed.

Most of her storyline centres around her inability to hold down a steady job and her affair with her engaged ex-boyfriend. Rather than working for the New York Times, the series ends with Rory back in her home town working for the Stars Hollow Gazette and telling Lorelai she’s pregnant in those famous ‘last four words.’ Rory spent the first seven seasons achieving her goals and building her career, and yet in the revival she is 32, unemployed, pregnant and back living with her mother.

But even more frustrating than Rory’s lack of personal growth, was the fate of her childhood friends Paris and Lane. We left Paris at the end of season seven about to continue her studies at Harvard medical school. However when we return in the revival her impressive career is only briefly touched on, as most of the episodes focus on the breakdown of her marriage and her detachment from her children- a fault of her own mother that she spent much of the original series complaining about.

Moreover Lane, who spent the whole of the original series working towards her goal of forming a successful rock band was hardly shown in the revival, and the moments she was she was seen working at her mother’s antique shop and looking after her children.

It felt as though no time had passed from the end of season seven and the revival, if it wasn’t for the references to Hamilton and Zoella, there would have been little indication that the new season was set ten years later. What makes it worse, is that a show that thrived on strong independent women showed only the male characters such as Logan and Christopher in successful jobs. The women of Stars Hollow however, were left in the same situations as they were in the original series, or settling into motherhood at the age of 30.

Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed going back to Stars Hollow, but if I need my fix of smart and sassy women, I’ll binge watch the original series.