25th November is a date that has been marked on Gilmore Girls fans’ calendars since the first whisperings of the Netflix revival. A Year in the Life will consist of four hour-and-a-half-long episodes, Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall; bringing viewers up to date with the events of Stars Hollow and Hartford, and if the trailer is anything to go by,at least one of the Gilmore Girls is taken further afield to New York and London. And while at VENUE we are counting the days until we hear that familiar theme tune again, there is still time to catch up on all things Gilmore! Think of this as your crib sheet for a test at Chilton – or preparation for your Yale final…

Lorelai Gilmore.

We last saw our favourite fast-talking, Jeep-driving, coffee-drinking, inn-owner sending her daughter off on her first real reporting job. While much of the show revolved around Rory and Lorelai’s closely supportive relationship, and, over the course of seven seasons, on Rory’s many achievements, now that her mini-me has left home, is it time for Lorelai to follow some of her own dreams? The revival catches up with the characters about eight years after the show ended, giving Lorelai plenty of time to pursue her career or even to go back to school. She spent seven seasons being the smartest person in the room, and it would be amazing to see her putting herself and her goals first.

Rory Gilmore.

The trailer, despite being a solid two minutes and thirty seconds of total joy, offers few clues as to what the youngest Gilmore girl is up to. Aside from roaming the high seas, “Jack-Kerouac-style,” and admitting to feeling lost and adrift in – we assume – her professional life, we will have to wait and see exactly what the former Yale Daily News editor has thrown herself into next. Always the most conscientious and diligent of students, perhaps Rory is discovering the disappointing millennial truth that the reality of adulthood does not reward hard-work and potential in the same way as school and college. It’s a difficult lesson to learn, but if anyone can bounce back from a quarter-life crisis, it is her: the original MVP on Team Gilmore. We will be cheering her on.

Emily Gilmore.

The ice-queen extraordinaire and deliverer of the sharpest of withering put-downs. As a far stronger contender for grandmother than mother of the year awards, Emily has had something of a transformation, seen, shockingly, in the trailer clearing out her Hartford home Marie Kondo style in jeans and a t-shirt. The revival sees Emily struggling to cope with the loss of her husband Richard, after the actor Edward Herrmann’s death in 2014. While the loss of Richard will be a hole in the heart of the show, seeing Emily, Lorelai and Rory coping with his death will serve as foil to make the occasionally saccharine show all the more poignantly realistic.

Love.

It is impossible to talk about Gilmore Girls without talking about the many men who have featured on the show, and in the hearts of the mother-daughter duo. Luke Danes was Lorelai’s star-crossed, baseball-cap-wearing, diner-owner, and throughout seven seasons he was everything from her friend to her fiancé. While the trailer leaves little doubt that for better or for worse Luke is still a huge part of Lorelai’s life, Christopher Hayden, Rory’s loveably deadbeat dad and Luke’s long-time rival is also slated to return to the show. Is he reviving his habit of always reappearing at the worst possible moment? Rory’s list of exes were also all present and correct at the casting call: Logan Huntzberger, Jess Mariano and Dean Forrester are set to return, and all three men made appearances in the trailer. Despite the soft spot it is impossible not to have for Logan, it is Jess who is sat in what looks like a newsroom, comforting our disconcerted heroine with a spot of day drinking. The odds on a Gilmore-Huntzberger reunion just got a whole lot longer…

But ultimately, while A Year in the Life is sure to be full of delights, including a reappearance from Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St James, and Liza Weil and Keiko Agena as Rory’s friends Paris Geller and Lane Kim, it’s the mother-daughter-grandmother dynamic that is at the heart of the show’s success. No matter the relationships or men that feature on Gilmore Girls, it’s the warmth and wit of this inter-generational story that keeps us watching. Luke or Christopher; Logan, Jess or Dean, its Lorelai, Rory and Emily’s love for each other I’m really looking forward to seeing again.

Oy with the goo-goos already…

Concrete Editors’ favourite Gilmore Girls moments:

Any episode where we get to see Rory in full-journo-action mode has gotta be my fave. I won’t say I chose my career based entirely on the show, buuuuut… – Jessica Frank-Keyes

Rory’s Chilton graduation speech, tears every time! – Amelia Rose Rentell

‘I can’t believe Rory’s turning 21. It seems like just yesterday she was crying because you told her Charlotte Bronte couldn’t come to her sleepover because she’s dead.’ – Sookie – Molly Burgess

‘It’s Avril Lavigne’s World and we’re just living in it.’ Still true. – Lucy Schofield

‘Tell me it’s not that bastard Donald Trump’ – Sookie. Seems pretty relevant right now… – Emily Mildren

It has to be the episode where the Yale Daily News almost doesn’t go to print. Jessica jokes that I’m Paris… – Megan Baynes

Gotta be Luke and his hatred of jam hands! ‘I don’t even like kids. They’re always sticky like they’ve got jam on their hands. Even if there’s no jam in the house, somehow, they’ve always got jam on their hands! I’m not the right guy to deal with that. I have no patience for jam hands!’ – Ellen Foley

‘Oh, I can’t stop drinking the coffee. I stop drinking the coffee, I stop doing the standing and the walking and the words-putting-into-sentence-doing.’ – our lord and saviour Lorelai Gilmore – Rachel Innes

It’s an entire TV series full of women supporting each other, celebrating each other’s achievements, acknowledging their failures and finding ways of accomplishing great things despite adversity. What more can you want in a show? – Rachael Sawers