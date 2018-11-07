Have you seen her eyes?
Searching grass stains
Reaching up the bark
Of her rough touch,
Rough hands
Legs like hay, the hairs like needles,
Could lose thoughts in them, do you understand?
Oh, have you seen her eyes?
Dancing lily pads,
I once tried to catch them in the lake —
Silly mistake, oh big mistake
Because she can be a swamp,
Her pull like sinking sand
My golden sun,
I tried to climb her like a tree
But my foot gets caught in the sticky weed
And she just looked down on me,
Those eyes like leaves,
Lips like those poisonous red berries
She pulls me alive, nourishes me like a bulb
And when I grow,
I notice my roots are grounded in her heels
We, like interconnected vine leaves, plait and intermingle
She will never be rid of me,
I hug her close like the burrs do
When I touch her I glow and feel this chill like stone
Is she my rock?
The wind running through me
— goosebumps —
Lights up the branches of my heart:
A forest fire in my chest!
In her hold, I am outside
Flowers in my hair,
Roses on her cheeks
She is the countryside.