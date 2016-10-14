US election update

The first presidential debate, held on September 26, summarized in almost half an hour each runner’s ideas about their opponents and proposals for the future of their country.

The economy was a core topic, especially with regard to taxes. Whereas one of Trump’s main arguments was a huge tax-cut to encourage investment and employment opportunities, Clinton accused the Republican of looking after the profits he could made at the White House, arguing that he does not pay taxes – a point Trump did not deny, even claiming that it made him smart not to do so – while Clinton pledged to raise taxes for the richer and provide opportunities for the middle class. Trump also defended the return of American business to home soil. Throughout the night, criticisms towards each other did not miss, with Clinton being accused of supporting ISIS while she served at the State Department, and also due to the scandal surrounding e-mails.

Since the debate aired, Donald Trump has faced calls to resign his candidacy, after recordings from 2005 were released that show him bragging about assulting women.

He has since lost the support of many high profile Republicans, including Senator John McCain.

– Angel Loera

Lost Van Gogh recovered in Italy

Two Van Gogh paintings have been recovered near Naples after being stolen in 2002. The paintings were found by Italian law enforcement 14 years after the theft from the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam. Whilst attempting to tackle the cocaine trade off the coast of the country, a tip off allowed authorities to secure the paintings from a house in Castellammare di Stabia. This was believed to be owned by Camorra’s Amato-Pagano clan who are one of the most prominent gangs in the area. It was only after the seizure of their assets that the paintings were eventually found. This marks a significant step towards ending organised crime in the area as the clan was known for using paintings as a method of currency. The paintings View of the Sea at Scheveningen (1882) and Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen (1884) are believed to be in good condition, apart from removed frames and minor damage to the seascape. They are expected to be returned to the Van Gogh museum following their use in the coming trial.

– Sophie Bruce

Miracle doctor saves a life mid-flight

A doctor used toothpicks, a spoon and a towel to save a man who had suffered an epileptic seizure at 30,000 feet.

Dr Tian Yu, aged 38, was onboard Air China Flight 1478 from Kashgar to Urumqi in the Chinese province of Xinjiang when a flight announcement called for a doctor. The patient appeared ‘dazed and was foaming at the mouth’, Dr Tian Yu told Shanghai Daily.

Diagnosed as suffering an epileptic seizure, a spoon and towel were requested. The doctor removed vomit from the man’s mouth with his fingers, and wrapped the spoon in a towel to stop him biting his tongue.

Seizures of his kind can be triggered by the fluctuating pressure and oxygen levels in aircraft cabins.

The doctor then stimulated acupuncture points, a traditional Chinese treatment, with toothpicks to ‘activate the brain’ as opposed to needles, as is traditional, as needles were not present due to plane restrictions. The man regained consciousness, and was taken for further treatment when the flight landed.

– Sacha Silverstone