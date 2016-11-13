Abducted Nigerian girl found alive with baby

One of the abducted Nigerian Chibok schoolgirls has been found alive, with a 10-month-old baby son fathered by one of her kidnappers. The girl was taken by militant group Boko Haram – alongside 270 of her classmates – in 2014.

The girl was found in Pulka, Northern Nigeria, following a pre-dawn raid on a forest hideout, according to military spokesman Sani Usman.

Around 200 of the girls taken in 2014 are still believed to be in captivity. Approximately 50 managed to escape on the day of their capture, and until the release of 21 girls in October, there had only been one confirmed liberation after a 19 year old woman was found by military forces in 2015.

The Bring Back Our Girls campaign was launched following the abduction to raise awareness of the missing girls. It has several high profile backers, including First Lady Michelle Obama.

Boko Haram have killed an estimated 30,000 people and forced another 2.6 million from their homes during their seven-year long campaign to establish an Islamic State in Northern Nigeria. – Caitlin Doherty

Australian pranksters play in North Korean golf tournament

Under the guise of world-class golfers, two Australians played in North Korea’s 18-hole international golf tournament.

Mr Ruig and Mr Shay, both 28, had been in Beijing for a polo trip when they successfully applied to play. They represented Australia in the two-day tournament in Pyongyang, wearing green blazers to represent their country, alongside 85 professional golfers.

They were also treated to a chaperoned five-day trip, including a tour of the capital, for their participation. Pyongyang hosts the country’s only golf course and opened in 1987 by North Korea’s late Leader Kim Jong-il. It is claimed that he shot 11 hole-in-ones in his first attempt at the sport.

After the Australians participation in the event they feared being stopped at the border as a result of North Korea’s high security measures. However, they were allowed to leave freely. -Sophie Bunce

Danish queen criticised for immigration views

The Queen of Denmark has made controversial comments on the status of immigrants in Danish society. In her new book, written with journalist Thomas Larsen, she states: “it’s not a law of nature that one becomes Danish by living in Denmark.” She admits that the integration of immigrants into Danish society has been more troubled than was initially thought, referring to initial hopes that ‘things would take care of themselves’.

She goes on to give the opinion that immigrants from ‘Southeast Asia’ have ‘generally prospered’, adding that ‘others have more difficulty adapting’. Her remarks centre around what it means to be Danish, a subject which has recently increased in popularity.

Queen Margarethe II has remained in the thick of such discussions on immigration and national identity from the beginning, having earlier told German newspaper Der Spiegel that Denmark is ‘not a multicultural country’. It appears that a large portion of Denmark’s population shares the queen’s views on immigrants, with the right wing Danish newspaper Berlingske calling her ‘a political temperature gauge’. -Cat Leyland