Watching Glyndebourne’s adaptation of Rossini’s Il Barbieri Di Siviglia at Norwich Theatre Royal felt like catching up with old friends. The director, Annabel Arden, brought to life Gioachino Rossini’s hilarious Spanish opera in a modernised way.

Each character would stumble, twist and grow before our very eyes, each would tell their own story through words and movement; “there is not one bit of music in this opera that doesn’t scintillate or vibrate or move” Arden tells Cori Ellison. A striking floral background, delicate white lighting, simple prop pieces, an orchestra that had a gentle touch… every little detail enabled the characters to shine.

The Opera crescendo’s, as the various ways in which these characters are motivated, are brought to centre stage. Figaro, a barber, who Count Almaviva hires as a servant to help him win over Rosina’s hand in marriage, is motivated by selfish gains, evident through his entrance piece, in which he sings about himself. Although his vocals were not very grand, his charisma certainly compensated.

Dr Bartolo is wooed over by control, suggested by his flat, slicked back hair style and his masterfully performed, incessant determination to trap Rosina in marriage. Likewise, the character of Basilio, Rosina’s music teacher and Bartolo’s side kick, is persuaded by corruption, notable through his dark delicious solo piece at the start.

However, Count Almaviva breaks all the rules as his desire to get his own way increasingly spurs him on. Hinted at by the chairs, symbolising obedience, he walked on towards Rosina’s window. Despite his sweet voice, his well-executed disguises spoke loudly of his determination to gain her love.

Wishing to escape Bartolo, Rosina finally runs of the prospect of freedom through her love for Almaviva. Evident when she flings her shoe, she quickly realises that she can achieve liberty through pursuing it herself. Her beautiful soprano voice presented her passions in a sensational way.

By the end, the audience could not help but feel like they had partaken in a parade of human emotions; the comedy created a celebratory atmosphere and reduced the audience into hysterics several times. Not being “tied down by historical realism”, as Arden informed Ellison, the production left the audience feeling part of a real friendship group that the characters were more than happy to welcome them into.

Il Barbieri Di Siviglia is being performed at Norwich Theatre Royal Wednesday 15 and Saturday 18 November.