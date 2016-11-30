Finding the time to get away isn’t easy. It’s even harder trying to organise a trip with a partner, where you both need to find time off work,study and save up enough money, and it’s almost impossible as part of a group when you all keep pushing the travel date further and further back until it becomes just another thing you and your mates didn’t get around to organising.

If that’s the case, it might be time to pack your bags and gear-up for a solo trip.

Spending time alone while travelling is a completely different experience to spending time alone in your room. If you’re not the kind of person who tends to spend a lot of time by yourself, it can be incredibly enjoyable to be in your own company, especially when you’re in a new place.

The best bit though is that nobody knows who you are. Obviously this isn’t an excuse to act however you feel like and damn the consequences, but there’s something incredibly liberating about being surrounded by people who’ve only known you for a few days. You want to share everything with them.

It’s so easy while living at home to become involved in personal drama and to become bloated by petty non-issues. All that stress ebbs away when you’ve only got strangers to talk to and whatever worries you had going on in your personal life doesn’t seem all that important anymore.

One thing you immediately realise when travelling solo in hostels is that most people are in a similar situation to you. Some of the most interesting people you’ll ever meet will be the people you find travelling alone. From a professional bull-rider to international basketball coach, I’ve had conversations with people I’ve known for a few hours which stuck with me more than people I’ve known my whole life.

Another thing to remember: Do everything you want to do and nothing you don’t want to. The point of travelling alone is that you decide where you want to go and what you want to spend your time and money on. Don’t let yourself get talked into anything you think is a bad idea.

If you’re in a relationship, spending a holiday apart can be a refreshing thing for a couple. If you’ve got a partner you care about, you should already trust them enough to let them pursue their own interests and desires without feeling like you need to be included in every second of their lives. Similarly, they should trust you enough to do the same. Plus, if you find somewhere amazing you have a brilliant excuse to revisit with your partner.

As difficult as it can be, travelling alone makes you smarter, more self-reliant, less fearful and probably more likely to do it again once you realise it wasn’t as hard as some have cracked it up to be. However, if you like to travel, you can decide for yourself for a few months what you want to do and how you want to do it. Being responsible for nothing but your own happiness and enjoyment is the most empowering thing imaginable. It’s something I really believe everyone should do at least once in their lives. If you do go for it, do your research and make sure someone at home knows your travel route, and use common sense above all else. If you keep those things in mind, you’ll probably find that you’re pretty good company.