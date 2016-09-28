To whom it may concern Have you learned

how to pronounce “still”? To whom it may concern Congratulations,

You made it:

It’s almost time to drain

All the puddles you used to jump in.

To whom it may concern

Is there a formal way to say,

“I’m not dumb, just afraid”?

To whom it may concern

What does “almost” mean?

To whom it may concern

Loan me some gold,

So I can buy frankincense

and myrrh,

To moisturise my lungs

and the lips of the two thieves

Crucified with Christ,

For no one drained their pain

and tears.

Don’t pour any sunshine in my glass,

For my glass is spilling rain.

Don’t loan me air to breathe,

Pour me a storm

To take my breath, my body

and my glass away.

However,

How many “buts” can a letter contain?

How many “buts” did you spread around

like oilseeds,

like grain?

However,

Remember to stretch your legs

and protect your knees,

For your journey starts now,

Now it begins.

Congratulations,

but don’t wish me good luck:

I’m not lucky,

just dumb.

Have fun jumping in the puddles of green rain and mellow sky.

Kiss goodbye to the sun tanned fields