If you like something a bit different, Turtle Bay offers some great Caribbean food, including a variety of sharing platters that are good for dates. I recommend going on a day other than Saturday or Friday it tends to be less lively, meaning you’ll actually be able to hear what your date is saying. What’s more – if you go between 5-7pm you can get 2for1 on cocktails. If the date goes well, Frank’s Bar is also only three metres away. If the date goes badly, the bus stop is close too.

Jake Goddard

Biddy’s tearoom:

This is a fantastic first date location for many reasons: first off, if you don’t want to get boozy the first time you meet, you can share one of the 30 different teas they have on offer. Really, it’s an excitingly overwhelming selection. Secondly, if their tea menu wasn’t titillating enough for conversation, the finger sandwiches, cake, and salad that come presented to you on a three-tiered plate will certainly do it. It’s silly and fun, and your date will see you as one hell of a gent/lady/sophisticated go-getter.

Josephine Dowswell

The Rumsey Wells:

The Rumsey Wells is the best pub around for a date – it’s always got such a laid back vibe. Their beer garden is perfect for a cheeky summer’s evening and in the winter you could always snuggle up on the sofas (if you’re that kind of person). And if you want something a little more energetic, the underbelly – the Rumsey’s downstairs venue – has hosted some truly memorable gigs and is sure to host some more. And obvs, beer galore.

Playhouse:

Oof, it’s one of the hipsteriest joints in town; you know you’ll both bloody love it. A fun selection of gins, an outside speckled with fairy lights, decorations and different coloured seats, NUA students everywhere, many of which you matched with on Tinder and they never replied or you never replied and now you know that you’ll never talk for as long as you shall live but you still see them every time you go to the Playhouse because they’re just always there, all of them – uh, the ceiling of the main bar is also very cool. Go see it for yourself.

Josephine Dowswell

Tipsy Vegan:

Found on St. Benedicts Street near the city centre, The Tipsy Vegan is the perfect date location for those looking for a relaxing evening of social drinking and comforting vegan food. This is the place to go to get to know each other while trying out some of the finest animal-free cuisine that Norwich has to offer as well as getting a little bit drunk. The restaurant owners also have what was an amazing market stall: Bia Vegan Diner. They served some delicious vegan street food, in an authentic, American Diner-esque style. A walk round the city with their legendary ‘caulifire bites’ proved to be an exceptional – if not spicy – afternoon date. Sadly Bia no longer trade on the market, but keep an eye out on their social media for details about their new premises!

Author?