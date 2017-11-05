The construction, adaption and demolition of lived spaces is an essential and familiar part of any urban environment. The mundane backdrop, functionality and form of everyday city life became the canvas for American artist Gordon Matta-Clark (1943-1978). Working in the ‘70s, a period which heralded the emergence of modernist architecture, he was inspired to challenge the physical and conceptual boundaries of architecture.

His collaborative project ‘Anarchitecture’ (Anarchy-Architecture, happily provocative) succinctly expresses his radical yet playful approach to integrating art and architecture symbiotically. In an effort to confront the norms, it brings forth the marginal and equates shared human experiences.

He created art from ruins, utilising the abandoned spaces and condemned buildings of urban space. Producing site-specific artwork such as his 1974 piece “Splitting”, where he physically split an entire New Jersey suburban house *insert the mournful cry of Landlords*, permitting natural light to stream in, the enclosed space became open.

This may seem like a pointless or eccentric endeavour, but Matta-Clark had a social agenda behind such actions. He articulated “you cut a hole in the building and people can look inside and see the way other people really lived…it’s making a space without building it”. Confronting the anonymity of the urban spatial environment he sought to convey compelling narratives of shared existence in a concentrated space.

He is also highly quotable, such contemplative gems as “here is what we have to offer you in its most elaborate form – confusion guided by a clear sense of purpose” will make you the light and soul (or the architectural void and absence) of the party.

Matta-Clark cut physical segments into urban buildings, removing portions to create dynamically complex intersections. The play of light and sensory experience this prompted is now only documented through his accompanying photography. The very nature of the work makes it temporal, thus it becomes dependent on/develops through photography. Indeed he compared photography with its cropping and framing process to his own intervention of man-made structures. His pieces now subsist through the photomontages he assembled.

A prolific and diverse artist he also worked through performance art (1971 “Tree Dance” is a favourite of mine, and yes it does involve dancing in trees) and extensive film, in his sadly short life, dying at 35.

Matta-Clark’s ideologically fuelled art asserts cutting social observations that have retained their impact and continue to inspire.