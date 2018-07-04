When I graduated from high-school, the majority of my classmates went on graduation trips to places like Japan, South Korea, Ko Samui, etc. I, however, didn’t go. My friends and I hadn’t really planned anything nor did I have the money. I didn’t feel it was right to ask my parents to pay either. Although, I did feel envious when I watched all my friend’s Snapchats. I asked myself many times whether I would have gone if I had the chance to, and that leads me to the question of whether graduation trips are worth it – worth the money, time, effort and experience.

On one hand, going on a trip with friends has all the potential to be fun. You get to spend time with each other after, what I assume, endless hours of revision for exams. It’s a chance to make memories with your high-school friends before going your separate ways. It’s a once in a lifetime chance and although you’ll probably get the chance to travel in the future, it won’t be with those specific people at a specific time. Lifelong friendships can be forged, and valuable lessons can be learned. Also, travelling is a way to become more open-minded and knowledgeable about different cultures and traditions.

However, not everyone will be able to afford to go on graduation trips or will want to spend the money. They can be a hassle to plan, trying to arrange a trip with several people is never easy – just agreeing where to go can be complicated. Another drawback of graduation trips is that it’s a bunch of sometimes not even legal people travelling together. This can lead to complications, especially if you don’t have much travel experience. Obviously looking like tourists, and travelling to popular tourist destinations can cause you to become a target. But then again, travelling in a group means you have people looking out for you.

Ultimately, if it’s planned well and with people you get on with, I think graduation trips are worth it. Although it’s not the end of the world if you don’t go on one, so many special memories can be made during a graduation trip. It might also be one of your last chances to travel with friends for an extended period of time; one should take advantage of all the free time they get. Even if you can’t afford or don’t want to travel overseas, graduation trips can be held in your home country. It sounds awfully cliche but it’s not so much where you go (although it’s always amazing to visit new places) but who you travel with. Graduation trips are meant to celebrate all the time you’ve spent with your friends, all the hardships you’ve been through together. Thus, I think graduation trips are worth it if and only if you make it worth it.