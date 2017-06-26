A Harry Potter escape room created by two INTO UEA graduates has gone viral on the 20th anniversary of the magical franchise.

In Engima Quest’s ‘School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’, fans who wish to experience the magical world first hand have an hour to escape from a room by solving a series of Harry Potter themed puzzles.



The London-based company was founded and is run by INTO alumni Dmitri from Moldova and Nargiza from Uzbekistan.

The couple chose to study abroad in order to broaden their futures and credit INTO for inspiring their entrepreneurial spirit. They met while studying Business Economics at INTO UEA in 2009.



Following the completion of their course at INTO, Dmitri studied Sport Management at Loughborough University and Nargiza studied Business Management at UEA.



After identifying a gap in the market for quality gaming experiences in London, the husband and wife run set up their business to create immersive and unique experiences. Nargiza found “starting up the business at such a young age” uniquely challenging as they struggled to be taken seriously.



However, the business has found success and they have planned the company’s next three years of progression. They say they would like to “build more games, employ more people and build a community”.

See the following link for an interview with the founders: http://blog.intostudy.com/into-centres/uk-centres/into-university-of-east-anglia/alumni-becoming-entrepreneurs/