UEA has said graduation this year will be held at the Carrow Road football stadium.

Previous ceremonies have been held at Congregation Hall on campus. Congregation Hall will undergo building repair works this summer.

The university said the larger venue means all graduating students will be guaranteed three guest tickets. In recent years students have been allocated two tickets.

Ian Callaghan, Acting Registrar and Secretary, said: “With ceremonies over five days involving some 18,000 students and guests, Graduation is always a logistical challenge but we’re incredibly excited about the opportunities created by this change of venue.

“The ceremonies themselves will take place on a specially constructed stage on the pitch at the foot of the famous Barclay Stand, with other areas of the stadium used for group photographs and post-ceremony celebrations.”

The stadium is home to Norwich City FC and is situated near the railway station.

The ceremonies will not be held at Carrow Road in future years, with graduation taking place at Congregation Hall again from 2019.

Some students have expressed disappointment about the city location on social media.

Great prospect of graduating from @uniofeastanglia at Carrow Road, when A) I hate football, and B) care not for Norwich City FC. Although anything beats Congregation Hall I guess… — Steve Jones (@sjjones85) December 12, 2017

I do not want to graduate at Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich has 2 Cathedrals with beautiful surroundings and we get a football stadium? 🙃 — Natalie Froome (@NFroome) December 12, 2017

SU Postgraduate Education Officer Maddie Colledge said: “Whilst there’s not a lot of love lost for Congregation Hall, we know many students will be disappointed that their Graduation won’t be happening on campus in 2018- if only the Uni had left itself the time or budget to consult on other options like a campus marquee or the Cathedral.

“To help make up for any disappointment we’re asking Uni to facilitate an opportunity for students’ friends and family to visit the campus and get some photographs, and for returning students we’re also seeking reassurance that the Congo works will be worth it- new furniture, IT facilities and a lick of paint all feature prominently in feedback.

“We also think it’s time the University introduced a Winter Graduation, something postgrads and healthcare students have been calling for for ages”

A UEA spokesperson said there was “a very thorough options appraisal for Graduation 2018 that did look at all the available options on campus and around the city.

“Carrow Road was the best and most viable option for Graduation in 2018.”