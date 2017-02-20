As we all know, the two greatest things in this life are pies and Kristin Chenoweth’s comedic timing. What many do not know, however, is that these two things are gloriously combined in the absolute treat of a cult show that is Pushing Daisies.

Created by TV maverick Brian Fuller, Pushing Daisies premiered in 2007 and, although it was well-received by critics, ran for only two seasons, cut down in its prime. The show follows Ned (Lee Pace) a pie-maker by day, private investigator by night. While Ned may not be the most typical of PIs, his mysterious gift of being able to bring the dead back to life with just a touch tends to help out with the whole ‘figure out who killed the corpse’ process. Touch the corpse, find out who killed them within sixty seconds, and then one more tap to kill them permanently, lest another life in proximity be taken in their place. This is all well and good, until Ned’s childhood sweetheart Chuck (Anna Friel) is murdered, and when Ned takes her case, he cannot quite bring himself to return her to death. And so follows two seasons of Ned, Chuck, waitress Olive (Chenoweth), Investigator Emerson (Chi McBride) and their undead dog Digby attempting to solve a series of grisly crimes, all whilst trying to keep Ned’s delightful restaurant ‘The Pie Hole’ open and thriving.

Pushing Daisies, quite frankly, has everything you could ever want from a television show. It is a delicious blend of genres and tropes, with a Jim Dale fairytale-esque narration throughout, and the characters get caught up in a bizarre murder mystery each episode. Think Film Noir meets The Bake-Off meets Parks and Recreation. There is singing and fast dialogue and classic Fuller cinematography. There are pies, nuns and one-eyed aunts, and the characters are all exceptionally likeable. I truly believe Pushing Daisies is one of the greatest shows to have ever graced our screens, and the fact that it only got two seasons, having to shoddily wrap up the series in a two minute scene filmed in post-production, is a true tragedy. But despite its somewhat unsatisfying end, the two seasons we were gifted with are complete joys to get lost in, and no show that has aired since can claim to be anything quite like Fuller’s little masterpiece.

And if you turn out to be a fan of this show, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for Brian Fuller’s upcoming new show American Gods, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s genius novel of the same name. The show is set to air in April, starring Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane, and looks to be television’s next thing, even with the considerable lack of pies.