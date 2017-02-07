I’ve found it really interesting talking to people about their favourite worst songs. Not a single person is without at least one guilty pleasure. One friend suggested ‘Crazy Frog’, whose single I’m ashamed to admit I once owned (if I’m not much mistaken, the CD came with the added pleasure of the *ahem* uncensored music video).

When I started thinking about this myself, the first thought that came to mind was a big pink and yellow one. Mr Blobby set the bar for horrendous pop with the raison d’être of being so bad it’s kind of good with his eponymous 1993 anthem.

But, it almost seems more brilliantly cringe-worthy when its humans who serve up some terrible fayre that the British public inexplicably lap up. Eurovision is a fertile breeding ground for hideous hits, none more so than Scooch’s truly risible ‘Flying the Flag’ which made me genuinely ashamed, then a tiny bit proud, to be British.

Many of my personal favourites are from the 1970s and 80s and first came to my attention through Tony Blackburn’s Pick of the Pops. One really has to wonder what was going on back then when you hear the likes of the crowning glory of awful pop, Meri Wilson’s euphemism-laden ‘Telephone Man’, which really has to be heard to be believed.

It does make me thankful for today’s relative privacy of music consumption. A swipe of a finger and our shame is gone forever, and there’s far less risk of embarrassment when friends come over…

Sadly, it seems that the era of specific ‘novelty’ music is largely over. Deliberately terrible chart songs have depleated, since the physical media stopped being our primary listening platform.

Whether this is a good or bad this up to you, but those classics will live on forever like endearing, homely stains on the lush carpet of recorded music.