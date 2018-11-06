Remember, remember the People’s Vote campaign. It doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, does it? Anyway, I’m going to answer the question on everyone’s mind. The answer to Brexit, you ask? Err no, it’s far more important than that. This is the question of whether Guy Fawkes would support a second referendum.

In all honesty, it’s fairly safe to say if Mr Fawkes were around today he would be far too busy attempting to blow up Parliament and start a Catholic revolution to answer this question. However, if he had to choose one side or the other, I think I can make the case he would come down on the side supporting another referendum.

Fawkes was a bit of a tourist in his time, spending a lot of his life in continental Europe fighting for Catholic Spain in the Eighty Years War. He even adopted the Italian version of his name: ‘Guido Fawkes’. So he’s not the kind of ‘guy’ who would enjoy waiting a couple of weeks to get a visa to go on holiday if we leave the EU.

Secondly, Fawkes was a strict Catholic and had a strong connection to the Pope and the Vatican. I reckon Fawkes would be horrified by the idea of loosening ties with the home of his faith.

Finally, if there is one thing we know for sure it’s this: Guy Fawkes was a romantic sucker for a lost cause. I assume I don’t have to remind you about the whole Gunpowder Plot thing? He was very much a man willing to make one last stand for something he believed in and subsequently I can picture Guy Fawkes fitting right in at the People’s Vote marches.