Alan Ayckbourn’s How the Other Half Loves is a farcical comedy that centres around three couples: the posh Fiona Foster (Caroline Langrishe) and her bumbling husband Frank (Robert Daws), the dysfunctional and vibrant Teresa and Bob Phillips (Charlie Brooks, Leon Ockenden) and the nervous and naïve Mary and William Featherstone (Sara Crowe, Matthew Cottle).

The action centres around Bob and Fiona’s affair, her being his boss’s wife, and how they avoid the suspicion of their spouses. The set is composed of both the Fosters’ and the Phillips’ living rooms spliced together. The set design clearly reflects the sixties’ era, cleverly alluding to the class differences between the Fosters’ posh polished wood surfaces and the Phillips’ hectic green wallpaper with orange décor.

The characters inhabit the space simultaneously and the action is split between the two houses. This appears clunky at times, when the characters are mid-dialogue and must then give way to the other couple in the space but are given little reason to end their discussion, leaving two actors on-stage seemingly still interacting with one another but silently and without purpose. This, however, is held together by Daws’ and Brooks’ delightful energies, which engages the audience immediately with whichever version of the on-stage living room they are existing within.

The two colliding forces of the Fosters versus the Phillips are brought into focus by the catalyst of the ever-uncomfortable Featherstones. The constant interweaving of space and action is delivered at its height during the dinner scene, in which Cottle and Crowe demonstrate their impeccable comedic timing and synchronicity. Their use of physicality was brilliant, too, effortlessly switching between the two separate spaces and times that simultaneously play out on-stage.

The only faults I could find with this production are the moments when an actor would prioritise playing to the audience over genuinely connecting with the rest of the characters and their immediate situation – something that disengages the audience from the story, creating a stumble in the otherwise flawless flow of the play.

All in all, How the Other Half Loves is a highly enjoyable play with classic themes of awkwardness and miscommunication staged with a brilliant set design and brought to life through a delightful cast of talented comedic actors. Its style is familiar to a wide range of audiences and appeals to anyone who finds humour in the awkward antics of the likes of Jeeves and Wooster, or any other classic British comedy.

How the Other Half Loves is beimg performed at Norwich Theatre Royal Monday 27th November – Saturday 2nd of December.