Norwich Spooky City

Norwich City Centre, October 31st

Free

If you fancy a bit of trick or treating, then Norwich’s family event might be the perfect thing for you. Find your scariest costume and gather in Chapelfield Gardens for 6pm, before a procession down Theatre Street, Gentleman’s Walk and onto Gaol Hill at 6.30pm. The night’s events conclude with a range of entertainments on Millennium Plain.

PrimEVIL

Dinosaur Adventure, until October 31st

Tickets: £15.95 – £21.95 (dependant on date)

If you’re feeling brave, then gather some friends and take yourselves to one of the UK’s scariest Halloween experiences. PrimEVIL, at Dinosaur Adventure.

With five separate scare experiences: the CarnEvil of Terrors, the Forest of Fear, the Dark, the Zone 64 East and Mayhem Manor Hotel, there is surely something to terrify everyone.

The park is approximately 11 miles from the university, but with the taxi fare at around £18, it would be reasonable to divide between 4 friends.

Pick your own pumpkin

Hill Farm, Norwich, until October 30th

Price: £1 – £4

You can’t let October come to an end without having carved your own Jack O’ Lantern. You can give your flat or student house the perfect haunting makeover with some pumpkins hand-picked at Hill Farm, just outside of the city.

Pumpkins start at £1, but even the largest lanterns will not break the bank with a maximum price of £4.

Bewitched

Norwich Castle Museum, until October 29th

Tickets: various, most free with museum admission.

Norwich Castle are embracing all things spooky with a variety of events between now and Halloween. There are Dungeon Tours and every day and the opportunity to view the museum’s collections on witchcraft in East Anglia.