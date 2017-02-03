Harambe’s famous grandmother, Josephine, has been put down following severe health problems. Her death makes her the third African lowland gorilla in a US zoo to pass away this month.

Josephine was just short of 50 when she was euthanized by Miami Zoo. The Zoo said that exams and tests had shown several abnormalities that indicated systemic terminal conditions that “had no chance for positive outcomes or hope for recovery.”

It became too much “when Josephine could hardly move, even to reach for her favourite treat” and that “the staff knew it was the right thing to do.”

Josephine was famous largely due to her relation to Harambe, the gorilla who was shot to death by staff at the Cincinnati Zoo last May. However, she is also notable for giving birth to the first gorilla born in captivity in Miami. Moja was moved to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas where he sired offspring, Harambe.

She also became the subject of pioneering cataract surgery that saw her sight restored by the implanting of two artificial human lenses into her eye, restoring her vision after she was nearly blind.

The average gorilla can live as long as 50 years or more, but many do not and the death of Josephine at the hands of humans revives the original Harmabe debate and leave a great deal of questions as tothe ethical treatment of animals in captivity.