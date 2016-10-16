If you have a chance to visit my city, Aleppo,

Amidst the fractured ruins and twisted metal,

Do please look for the broken heart

I buried once in a blood-stained scarf.

I watched my child’s first steps in the streets;

The same place I felt her last heartbeats.

We often sang under an audience of stars,

Now my throat is riddled with fresh scars.

I miss the hearth, the warmth, even the gas bill,

The photos and flowers on our window sill.

I long to return to that familiar place,

If only to see her immortal face.

Lullabies turned to cries and now silence,

Despair and grief usurp that world of violence

What point is there in finding a place to live,

When you have no one to fill it with?