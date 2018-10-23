‘Tis the season to be spooky, and living off of campus means every Halloween-loving student has the opportunity to pimp up their front door.

No Halloween is complete without a pumpkin. Go pumpkin picking as something fun to do with your housemates or purchase one from the local supermarket. Having a lit pumpkin outside your door is a surefire way to give the Trick or Treaters the go ahead to ringing your doorbell. If you’re crafty or not, it’s no matter! Pumpkin carving doesn’t require a lot of skill and it’s a great way to get into the spooky spirit.

Another decorative item that no student house is complete without is bunting. In the shape of bats, skulls, skeletons or pumpkins, there is no way you could do wrong with a few strings of bunting. It’s a lot cheaper to get than pumpkins but still shouts that you’re ready to Trick or Treat.

Next on our list is the ever-fun window stickers. Not a single window in the house should feel left out, go wild! Set your inner child loose and create little scenes on your glass or chuck them on randomly. Window stickers are also quite cheap and are usually sold in most pound shops. The stickers are fun and funky so they are definitely worth your time and your precious pennies.

In this fairy light loving world we live in, a few shops come out with a Halloween themed range. Like bunting but better, fairy lights will brighten up your life and the front of your student digs. However, these are more expensive than the other options so only the truly committed will splash the cash for a sparkly and spooky Halloween!