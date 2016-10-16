We all know freshers week is not the most graceful time of year but don’t worry VENUE is here to rescue you from your trackie bottoms and panda eyes. We’ve got tips and tricks to bring you head to toe back to the model student you are.

Make-up

Firstly, lipstick can hide a multitude of sins. Is your mascara half way down your face? Are there flecks of glitter littering your hair? Probably. Just pop some lipstick on, I would say it means no one will notice the other stuff but I’m not sure how true that is. Maybe just keep telling yourself that. It’s definitely worth a try though and everyone will appreciate the effort. No more panda eyes when you’ve got a Kylie lip kit on!

BB cream. After you‘ve attempted to scrape off the piles of makeup you have applied for the LCR, give your skin a break and go for BB cream for a few days rather than full foundation. It will let your skin breathe a bit more and won’t look so much like you’re trying to hide a multitude of sins.

Facemasks have been our savour this week, whether they actually help your skin or just pampering yourself is going to help mentally recover from the post-LCR blues but either way it’s highly recommended. We personally love the Lush facemasks as they are all natural, cruelty-free and good for sensitive skin. Also if you want to be cheeky and look pleadingly into their lovely Lush employee eyes they’ll give you a free sample of one of the facemasks.

Fashion

Please, put the trackie bottoms down. It is tempting we know. Comfort seems like the only option right now. Especially for you first years who are about to meet your course mates and go to your first few lectures, maybe you should rethink your first impression being a pyjama clad slightly-smelling post-LCR mess. Another thing to stray clear of is turning up in the same clothes you wore to the LCR, you aren’t fooling anyone we know what you did last night.

Do some damn washing, we know the laundrette feels like the furthest ends of this earth but just throw in every single LCR – outfit anything you have tainted with paint, glitter, vomit etc., on this week and just blitz it – you’ll feel better afterwards trust me.

Lifestyle

Drink some damn water. Seriously. Water. Drink it. After those VK’s, there is nothing your body needs more. Also it will help your skin, apparently it improves your mood and fatigue also, there is no cheaper remedy for the LCR.

Relax, just take a break. Freshers week is a lot of fun but also very full on. If you’re feeling a bit drained, the reality of a term at uni is setting in then try and just take some time for yourself. Spend a day doing what you want to do, maybe catch up on some reading if that’s what will help or just stay in bed, call your mum, and have some chocolate. It will all be fine.