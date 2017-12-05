At least 311 people have been left dead after Islamist militants attacked a mosque in Sinai, north- east Egypt. The attack took place during Friday prayers, which often sees high attendances at the Al-Rawda mosque’s services. It is believed that around 30 attackers took part in the massacre.

An initial bombing inside the mosque was followed by gunfire and grenade attacks on those trying to escape. Emergency services were targeted also. The death toll is expected to rise, it is already the deadliest terrorist attack in Egyptian history.

Egyptian officials have said the attackers were carrying ISIS flags and it is widely suspected to have been carried out by the Islamic State’s affiliates in Sinai. Since 2011 it has killed hundreds of Egyptian security personnel and claimed responsibility for the 2015 downing of a Russian passenger flight, killing 224. Until recently, Egyptian Islamists have focused their attacks on Egypt’s Christian Coptic minority: however, this attack suggests a change in strategy. Islamists have extensively tried to win support of the local population both in Egypt and across the Middle East, and the horror and magnitude of this attack will represent a blow to those efforts.

ISIS have still not claimed responsibility for it but other local Islamist groups such as the Al- Qaeda affiliated Sons of Islam condemned the attack.