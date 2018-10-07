Tanzania has been struck by another maritime disaster on Lake Victoria as at least 127 people drowned when a ferry capsized.

It is believed that the ferry only had a capacity for 101 people and was massively overloaded; with at least 40 people pulled alive from the water, and with people still missing, it is entirely possible that the ferry was carrying over twice the intended capacity. Some reports have suggested that the ferry was carrying approximately 400 passengers, 100 bags of maize and a lorry full of iron bars, alongside crew and personal luggage.

A recent study has found that an estimated 5,000 people down annually in the lake, with old vessels, unqualified crew, poor technical staff, absence of life jackets, outdated navigational charts and absence of navigational aids all being blamed for accidents in the past. And yet, ferry remains the preferred method of getting from one side of the lake to another, with speed and cost persuading people to take the risk.

This is not the first time that such a large loss of life has occurred on the lake: in 1996, the passenger and cargo ferry MV Bukoba sank, resulting in the deaths of 800 people, with Tanzania and East Africa having a history of maritime disasters, both on sea and on Lake Victoria, the world’s second largest lake.

The introduction of the Lake Victoria Transport Act of 2007, which was designed to prevent overloading and overcrowding of vessels, seemingly has had limited effect.

Tanzanian President, John Magufuli, has urged calm and has declared four days of national mourning in response to the capsizing, and has reportedly ordered the arrest of the ferry management, with a criminal case now open.

The situation can perhaps best be summed up by Sebastian John, a teacher living near the lake. He says “Since my birth, people have gone to their deaths on this lake, but what are we to do? We did not choose to be born here, we have nowhere to go”; a haunting reminder of life in this poor East African nation.