Ian Kelly jokes at the start of our interview that to remember him from his very brief appearance in Harry Potter as Hermonie’s dad, perhaps slightly undermines his academic credentials. And it is true. While Kelly’s acting career has taken him Downton Abbey to Hogwarts, he is also the author of five historical biographies, including Casanova: the story of the infamous Italian adventurer and author, which is being transformed into a ballet that will grace the stage of Norwich Theatre Royal this April.

I wonder if a ballet was always something he’d always envisioned for the book. Ian tells me “never in a million years!” sounding slightly shocked that we were sitting in a theatre discussing his upcoming ballet at all. “It was completely out of the blue, it’s been a fabulous and exciting learning curve. Yet now I can’t think why I didn’t chase the idea in the first place. It’s the perfect medium for understanding the central concerns of the book.”

There is a huge creative leap involved in translating a book into a ballet, but when I point this out, Kelly is undeterred. “They are different mediums and that’s fine. Reducing your book down to an essence that can be communicated on stage is not a loss, it’s another creative and intellectual journey with the same set of ideas.” Though he admits “there are things that are danceable, and things that are not. While you may sometimes struggle to communicate plot, you can put across bigger ideas though metaphor. You gain and you lose.”

I ask if the collaborative element involved in the process was at all problematic, an Ian tells me it was not. “I am a collaborative being because I am also a performer . I can’t avoid that discussion and the celebration of other people’s creativity.” He adds: “for what it is worth, it’s sort of a myth that a writer is a lone creative individual. You’re dealing with people all the the time, so there is always collaboration going on.”

As a biographer (or, as he jokes, ‘a social historian masquerading as a biographer’) I wonder how Kelly is able to reconcile the conflict between writing something both true and entertaining. “Due to the embarrassment of source material, true isn’t a problem. The issue is the dramatic narrative. There is an absolute responsibility to take people on a journey and be the finest writer you can be, and sometimes that is a balancing act.” A balancing act that can involve foregoing an academic detour, that may be poignant but is not necessarily relevant for the sake of your reader: “You’re begging a lot of time off people. A book is a big investment of time as well as money.”

I am struck by Kelly’s comment regarding the “embarrassment of source material.” I ask how he decides exactly who and what he will write about, given the wealth of information and stories available. First and foremost, the answer is passion. “Make sure you’re writing something you’re passionate about that gives you joy. As soon as someone is not passionate you can see or hear it in the prose.” On a more practical note, he adds “one subject leads to another. In the course of researching a topic I will stumble onto something else interesting I may decide to pursue.”

As “a keen social historian”, Kelly’s main area of interest as a writer is the eighteenth century. ‘I am taken with the idea of finding a person shaped keyhole in a particular era. The big historical ideas become part of the agenda but personalities are equally important. If you can get the big ideas as well as the personalities, then you have something worth reading.”

Finally, I ask Kelly if there is any advice he would give to someone who wants to be in the writing or performance industry. To my surprise, this is the question that stumps him the most. He pauses to consider, before telling me that once again the answer is a combination of finding something you’re passionate about “and just getting out there and doing it.”

Aspiring writers particularly should not be afraid to get out there an write, because “the great thing about modern technology is the rewrite. I’m always in awe of 18th and 19th century writers who wrote long hand. For us, it doesn’t matter if our first draft is rubbish; we can just rewrite it.”