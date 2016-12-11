As I sit down on a comfortable red cushioned chair, in St. Andrews Hall Plain, I am fascinated by the grandeur of this building. This space strongly resembles a cathedral, with its high ceilings and beautiful detailing running along the walls – this environment already feels like one of intimacy and security. At the front of the cathedral, a raised platform contains two similar looking chairs, a table with a clear jug of water and a standing microphone. Whilst I talk to my friend about what we may expect from Ian McEwan, the man himself walks on stage, looking relaxed and self-assured. He smiles and waves at the audience, looking out with wide eyes, and takes a seat alongside the interviewer. Finally, the man behind the literary mask has arrived. As he is being introduced by the representative of Norwich Writers Centre, McEwan raises his arms in an attempt to excite the audience.

The conversation begins with a few questions from the interviewer, Jon Cook, who we later learn is a Professor at UEA and completed an MA in Creative Writing alongside McEwan, who graduated in 1971. The conversation flows comfortably and the two look as if they could be in a pub garden on a Summer’s evening, talking all things literature.

Cook asks McEwan about his connection with Shakespeare, specifically his new book Nutshell and why he chose to base this novel on a Shakespearean play. For those who are unaware, Nutshell is McEwan’s 2016 release, based on the early 17th century playwright’s famous tragedy, Hamlet. McEwan’s novel is told from the perspective of a growing foetus, whose mother commits adultery with his father’s brother in middle class North London – the consequences unravelling throughout the story.

McEwan states that, personally, modern age begins with the birth of Hamlet. After re-reading the tragedy, and thinking again about Hamlet’s obsession with biology, McEwan confesses that he had great fun in constructing a narrative voice who is articulate and intellectual, but also completely estranged from society. This enticing concept is a natural gateway for a reading from McEwan, who steps up to the microphone, hand in the pocket of his grey jeans with a voice of authority and fluency that is utterly captivating. His sharp and witty comic timing, his expressive use of rhetoric: he forces the audience to hang upon his every word.

When McEwan takes his seat again, Cook opens up the question and answer segment of the conversation. McEwan is asked about his opinion on Brexit, the American presidential election and his favourite collection of short stories. One tall, blonde man stands and asks McEwan whether he has any advice for those who are completing the same MA as he did. The author admits that it is certainly hard writing fiction, given the different genres and the scrutiny of a modern audience. However, he says something that I find very profound. He advises the audience to please themselves with what they write, and write for themselves rather than with a target audience in mind.

After all, if you are a good writer, you will “let the writing set you free”.