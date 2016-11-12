As far as rebels go, Ian Rankin has to be one of the most successful. Despite his parents’ wishes that he would opt for a more practical subject such as accountancy, he chose literature and to pursue a love of books. “They were bemused,” he says. “None of my family went to college or university. They wondered what kind of job I’d get.

“My dad lived to see the first couple of books published, and I think he was proud to see that his son was managing to make money by telling lies. My dad was a great story teller; he wasn’t a great reader, but that didn’t matter. The story telling was quite important.”

Rankin is now a visiting Creative Writing Professor at UEA, teaching a course he admits to coveting after listening to Ian McEwan speak so fondly of his time in Norwich. I tell him I am a Creative Writing student myself and the advice starts coming: “Keep at it and don’t be discouraged. You’ve got to read a lot and write a lot and then you start to find your own voice.

“You have to have thick skin. Along the way you’re going to get knocked back and there are going to be people telling you that you’re no good.”

When asked whether he has any future best-selling authors in his seminars, he appears quietly confident. He says, “I’ve not seen any of their work yet, but they are certainly very engaged, lively and confidence. And we know that UEA has a very good track record with it’s Creative Writing students…”

Despite this hallmark-esque advice, Rankin remains refreshingly down to earth and charmingly cynical. “Writers,” he declares, “are just children who refuse to grow up. We are just playing with our imaginary friends, creating characters and role playing games. At some point the adult world says you have to stop doing that, and writers say ‘No’.”

Rankin was still a full time student when he wrote his first Inspector Rebus novel, a character whose adventures would secure Rankin’s place as one of the most prolific crime writers of this generation. When asked about his days as a student Rankin laughs: “I was lucky. This was the old days and you didn’t have to work as hard as you do now. I was working on a PhD and as long as I did enough work that they couldn’t kick me out, I had three years of funding to write what I wanted. “By the time the funding ran out, I’d got myself a deal with a publisher.”

Yet despite this initial success, Rankin — who has said previously “I have a strong work ethic, yet I’m incredibly lazy as well.” — left university at 22 with every little idea of what he was going to do. Eventually he opted to pursue a PhD on Muriel Sparks; the very same PhD that would go unfinished as Inspector Rebus began to gain recognition, but it was not until he was in his forties that Rankin began to make his millions.

There is a pause as Rankin reflects and in another moment of sentimentality he continues, “I’ve been there. Don’t expect overnight success, whatever you do. The media make it seem very easy. You go on the right TV show and suddenly you’re a star. It ain’t easy if you’re in it for the long haul.”

Indeed, he has been ‘in it’ with Rebus for three decades, with next year marking the 30th anniversary of his first written appearance. “There’s a lot of nostalgia there,” he says. Yet despite having a relationship with his character longer than many celebrity marriages, Rankin isn’t entirely sure Rebus would share the same fondness for him. He continues, “I like him, but I’m not sure he’d like me. We could talk about music and beer but then we’d have to go our separate ways before he punched me in the face.”

As a man on several rich lists, I decide to ask if money actually does make you happy — after all, this is a man currently earning millions off the back of his novels with a career many of my fellow students can only dream of. Again, Rankin surprises me. “Money does make you happy,” he says. “Our youngest son is quite severely disabled and having money means our lives are a lot less stressful: if he needs something, we can buy it for him.

“But as a writer it doesn’t make that next book any easier. You could have a bank account full of money, but it won’t help with that next book.”

So why does he still write then, assuming that he does indeed have a ‘bank account full of money’? The answer is simple; “Because writing is fun,” he says. “For writers, it’s a lovely game. It is how they communicate with the world.”