Coca-Cola exploring cannabis drinks

Drinks giant Coca-Cola has been in talks with a Canadian producer of marijuana to infuse the ingredient in their beverages. Cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive constituent of cannabis, can help ease inflammation, pain and cramping. It would be the first entry of a major manufacturer of non-alcoholic drinks to enter the market. It comes as Canada prepares to legalise cannabis for recreational use. George Goldberg

‘Tired old meme’ is sexist

2018’s ‘meme of the year’ has been ruled sexist by the Swedish ad watchdog. ‘Distracted Boyfriend’, showing a man admiring a woman other than his girlfriend, had been used as a recruitment advert for internet provider, Bahnhof. Although saying the ad ‘objectifies women’, the watchdog is unable to impose a sanction or ban, as it is self-regulating. The company said that their only fault was using a ‘tired old meme’. Andrew Ferris