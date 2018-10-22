Drinks giant Coca-Cola has been in talks with a Canadian producer of marijuana to infuse the ingredient in their beverages. Cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive constituent of cannabis, can help ease inflammation, pain and cramping. It would be the first entry of a major manufacturer of non-alcoholic drinks to enter the market. It comes as Canada prepares to legalise cannabis for recreational use. Jake Morris

Uganda’s first LGBT support centre declared criminal

An LGBT activist group, Rainbow Riot, plans to open an arts centre in Uganda to provide a safe space for the LGBT community. Government Minister Simon Lokodo has declared this as a criminal act. Homosexuality is illegal in Uganda, but despite this the project is set to continue and aims to be open by the end of the year. Jake Morris

Google to lose its plus

Google has announced that they are to close their social media site Google+ within the coming months. Created in 2011 to compete against Facebook’s success, it has failed to gain traction. The platform encouraged users to connect via topics that interested them. However, one Statista survey found that 60 percent of UK Google+ account holders never log in. Jake Morris

Support squirrel delays flight

A domestic US flight experienced a two hour delay as police removed a passenger and her ‘emotional support’ squirrel. The passenger originally refused to leave the Frontier flight, having given notice of a support animal. However, the airline said rodents were not allowed under their policy. Fortunately, the squirrel did not suffer the same fate as happened to Pebbles the hamster in February, who was flushed down an aeroplane toilet.