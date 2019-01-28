Something that has been overlooked in much of the coverage of UEA’s dog walking scheme is where the money has come from. Co-ordinated by UEA Sport as part of their Navigate Norfolk scheme, the sessions have been realised thanks to £12,000 funding from Sport England, awarded to UEA via BUCS. Other initiatives in the scheme, aimed at improving mental health through exploring the local community, include trips to Norfolk beauty spots and casual cycling events in the city.

UEA’s Refreshers’ Fair on 16 January saw a number of UEA’s clubs hold stalls in the Hive. This year, clubs are offering single semester memberships, with UEA SU also reducing the price of SAM for one semester, to encourage new members to join a club.

Four UEA footballers travelled to Warwick to take part in trials for the England Universities team. Goalkeeper Tom Smith, defender Richard Black, midfielder Ben George and forward Ryan Swift were chosen to make the trip to the West Midlands.

UEA currently sit a predicted 41st in the BUCS rankings on 643 points, between York (645) and Lancaster (642). Futsal (70), Rugby Union (58), Volleyball (53) and Football (51) are UEA’s top contributors. UEA’s 45 BUCS teams have so far managed to record 136 victories, with 149 losses and 13 draws, making a win percentage of roughly 46. Essex currently sit 36th out of the 158 eligible institutions, although they have 61 teams.