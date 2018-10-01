Fayre Do’s

This Wednesday (26th), new and returning UEA students are invited to drop in and see what’s on offer for them in terms of university sport with the annual Sports Fayre. UEA has over 60 clubs who will have stalls manned by current members, on hand to explain their sport.

The Sports Fayre runs from 11am to 4pm in the Sportspark.

Try Again Norwich

UEA’s rugby team finished their first week of pre-season training with a comprehensive 101-0 win over Norwich Rugby Club’s third team at Colney Lane last week. Tries came from Rendell, Baker, Reed, Chanda, Kilby and Abraham. Their female counterparts kick off in October while the touch rugby side will be hoping for another successful season too.

Dam Good

UEA Men’s Lacrosse completed a pre-season trip to Amsterdam last weekend, facing Amsterdam Lions and Enschede Phoenix. Travis Payne, Will Vickers and Sam Campbell were among the scorers, with good performances by the likes of Charlie Albuery in his first game in goal and Ollie Briggs on his full debut.

Borne Again

UEA’s sports clubs will each be exhibiting new logos this year, designed by Norwich-based creative agency Borne.

Hoc-key to Success

UEA’s hockey teams are back for pre-season. The men played a pair of friendlies this week, while the Women’s seconds got a great result, winning away against Harleston Magpies fourth team last weekend.