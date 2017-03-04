The Catalan government’s process towards the right to self-determination has become one of the biggest issues in the Spanish political field.

The massive amount of support amongst the Catalan citizens for self-determination, which obtained an overall majority in the last parliamentary elections and which has led millions of people to march on the streets every year since 2010, means that the Spanish government’s position fails to respond to the demands of its own citizens. Despite claiming to be in favour of dialogue, the central government has been following a silencing attitude that, while following the constitutional law, threatens democratic values.

The Constitutional Court and the Spanish government have repeatedly rejected the demands to give the Catalan population a chance to vote, declaring a referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain unconstitutional. Despite Spanish blocking, the government is currently committed to the celebration of a unilateral referendum of self-determination in 2017. The central State and its Constitutional Court have been condemning all actions of civil disobedience by Catalan politicians and presenting complaints that have taken them to Court. Last year, the existence of an “Operation Catalonia” was confirmed, revealing how the Spanish government aimed at smearing pro-independence politicians through gathering information without judicial authorisation. Considered a repugnant plot by a large part of public opinion, such conspiracy is an evidence of a political prosecution that threatens the liberal principles upon which the State is based. The increase of Catalan nationalism and decrease of a Spanish identity amongst the population is not surprising. Ironically, it is the central government’s blocking attitude that promotes separatism, alienating the Catalan population. Regardless of the referendum’s outcome, the independence of Catalonia should be supported by any defender of democracy. In the name of Spanish integrity and constitution, their government’s actions repeatedly threaten the liberal and democratic principles that it claims to follow.