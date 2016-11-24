Mr Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party came into power in 2014, vowing to eradicate billions of dollars of black market money from India’s financial system.

Consequently, it was announced on 8th November that all 500 and 1000 rupee bank notes would be scrapped and would no longer be legal tender. This meant that 86% of India’s currency in circulation had been demonetized overnight.

These drastic changes are suposed to help eliminate money that is unaccounted for. The exchanging of notes at banks usually requires only national identification, but banks will put those who wish to convert hundreds of thousands or millions through a stricter security process, asking questions about the original source of the money.

However, this also means that those who prefer to store large amounts of cash at home or have large cash reserves in rupees abroad will have a harder time trying to convert their expired notes at banks. People will be able to exchange their expired notes for 100 and 2000 notes between 10 November and 30 December.

This change resulted in long queues of desperate people at banks and ATMs that are, despite the government’s assurances, quickly running out of cash. Furthermore, some 300 million of India’s population lack proof of identification, which is required to convert cash. Transport, hospital bills and even food – all of which are immediate necessities – have been difficult to pay for.

This crackdown on black money has affected the middle and lower classes the most, as the rich keep a large portion of their wealth in the form of real estate, gold, deposits in foreign bank accounts and other investments. The poor who live in villages are even more severely affected, with the nearest bank being a long trek away from home, causing them to miss several crucial days of labour. A large percentage of firms are in danger of closing down, and unregistered moneylenders who provide loans to businesses will be eliminated.