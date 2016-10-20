Writing about what is vaguely called ‘a cult classic’ easily rouses suspicion of hipster pretention. Most of the time that would not be incorrect; the term ‘cult classic’ I suspect caught on more because of alliteration than it did out of cultural depth. Certainly, in the case of Inside No.9 to call it a cult classic would be misrepresentation. But it deserves the admiration a little-known classic does.

A cult classic is esoterically stylised. A style that only a uniquely susceptible (often faking, often camp) sensibility can enjoy. While Inside No.9 is distinctive, it is still commonly pleasurable. It is not for the few but most. Twists, dark humour, curiously twisted persona, are common denominators of perennial popular fictions. The crazed witches in Macbeth, the reversal-of-fortune prized by Aristotle in his Poetics analysis of Oedipus Rex, are clear examples. And such is evident in Eastenders; in any work that succeeds at entertaining.

There is no serial ideology or overarching theme as found in actual cult classics like BBC house of cards (that politics is unjust, Machiavellian), The X-Files (that belief is contingent), The Next Generation (an egalitarian, rationalist future is possible), Buffy The Vampire Slayer (the exceptional ability of high-schoolers, typed as ‘spoilt’). No; each episode is autonomous, and the common thread merely a shared name: always set at ‘number 9’ whether a train car, backstage or a flat.

Where other programs have chatter (mostly online) because of moneyed publicity or sympathetic time, Inside No.9 has little of the accolade it so deserves. It will get it soon, I am sure. In presentation. writing, and acting it is honestly remarkable. More so, because it is the limits of Inside No.9 – a small budget, and a short duration, which make it a quality program; there is no cookie-cutter American sex and violence, box office or Showtime here – but instead captivating drama. Watching it feels so preciously long for what is factual–indeed, only thirty minutes–so short. And this is because it genuinely entertains; rather than serve as the background noise of chat, phone-checking, or as a convenient T.V. lullaby after curry-night. It is not, unlike many of its peers, ephemeral.

It has all the feel of an anthological film: a room and wardrobe, an overnight train, a dying consciousness, a Gothic house, a teacher’s flat, backstage Macbeth, and a grandmother’s birthday party are all settings All episodes except the awful ‘witch’ episode are brilliant. It has to be watched to be understood; to explain clearly would ruin the pleasure.

That said, for persuasion, my personal favourite is episode two of series one. A silent episode, called ‘A Quiet Night in.’ A Keaton-Chaplin inspired take on modern drama in slapstick style. With the real modern touch of violence, and –too good a spoiler to omit– an inflatable sex doll. A definite surprise given the stringent safe-play of the BBC. Their genius makes me more patriotic than the Olympic Games. Pemberton and Shearsmith deserve the, usually too promiscuous, label of ‘genius.’. Becoming writers, lead actors, and directors. Take the single take in Cold Comfort: they make it strangely, disturbingly, believable with the use of CCTV camera perspective. With arguably more immersion than a stage play would afford. The narrative always goes in gripping directions. Or take the coded messages in the Christmas lights of 12 days of Christine (you will know what I mean), in particular, is striking, and harrowing by the conclusion. The well-matched choice of Con Te Partiro for soundtrack makes it a tear threat. Cathartic, it is. It is my favourite episode, once again, by the end of this sentence.

It is my favourite show, and I find myself caught between keeping the show close to heart like a jealous lover and forcing everyone I like to see it like Roddy Spires pushes the glasses in They Live. Apparently, the second has won out in the end. It deserves the attention its original air time, (Tuesday at 9 BBC Two, as far back as February 2014), long precluded. A new series is due this year, and the first two on are on DVD (no Blu-ray, nor surround sound). Well, I can only say – watch and enjoy.