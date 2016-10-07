I am reminded of the line, I can’t quite recall the character… Basil, I think, in The Picture of Dorian Gray, who never told anyone where he was going, because it was the last refuge of the romantic and mysterious in modern life.

An adventure without the risk, or a little secrecy, is no adventure at all.

A lot of The Sounds of Iceland are like a journey; they fit the very wild landscape, and the unexpected can be alarming as it is curious. England is tame, and its variants are simplistic and too familiar. Perhaps this is the appeal of much Icelandic music for me. It has cultural novelty without being beyond easy-comprehension. The Sitar and non-English lyrics are not as popular over here, and this is supported by the more manageable cultural inclusion of bands like Sigur Ros and singers like Bjork into the anglicised musical dominion. The same applies in America, where they’ve had a handful of platinum albums.

Cultural fetishisation perniciously or beneficially (its a thorny topic) plays a role in the appeal of foreign media. With indefinite instrumental music, it is harder to incise and decide how much of the pleasure is a fetishisation of the International, or genuine note-given pleasure. Personally, the latter applies to me, because it is somehow true that Icelandic folk seems more earthy, grounded and authentic. It is irrationally so, which is why perhaps I have romanticised it. Regarding this, Marshall McLuan’s sentiments stating that “we romanticise the old world and nature as ours becomes so different, so remote” are startlingly relevant, or even Edward Said’s statement that we “romanticise The Other.” Nonetheless, with a small population and scarce urbanity, Iceland does seem to have some magical freedom and creativity when it comes to music. Take Sigur Ros and their ‘Hopelandic’: in many songs they do not sing in Icelandic, but in gibberish that suits instrumentation. Given the sparse presence of even (very established) scat, I doubt these talents would take off in the UK or USA, let alone flourish.

Amiina is an Icelandic folk group, who appear to be marvellously ordinary, but are quite the contrary, with voices and instrumental skill that could be mistaken for Botticelli’s angels. Their music is even more relaxing than the combination of red wine and Grand Designs. The uppity bounce and flow of the songs, which is at times accordant then discordant, work. What matters are not the innocent pleasures of melody, but the atmosphere created by discordance, and the subsequent strong emotions that follow this style. The usual wavering sounds of the theremin, musical saw, glockenspiel and calling bells, make for dreamy, ethereal, and restful listening. On one track there is even a campfire burning for backing. The array of instruments (celesta, compact synthesiser, etc.) is startling, and reflect their adaptable classical training, as a nineties string quartet straight out of Reykjavik School of Music.

Amiina’s proverbial ‘break’ came in backing Sigur Ros on their esteemed ‘( )’ album. Sadly, Sigur Ros – as outstanding artists – obscured talents like Amiina and Olafur Arnalds from wider attention. Without the money, and given that media coverage of this genre is so thin, this is hardly a surprise. It is as though only the chosen (Bjork, Sigur Ros) can get through. Part of this is the acceptance of more usual widespread musical forms: pop singing, electric guitars. Amiina’s nearest achievement of international fame came in the Nightmare Before Christmas Soundtrack– ‘Doctor Finkelstein/In The Forest’. My favourite, however, is Hilli (featuring Lee Hazelwood whistling, I infer). The track makes me feel like a happy boy again, yet as old as water at the same time.

Their albums are experiences, and therefore better suited to appreciation in whole albums than by casual sipping. The Lighthouse Project and Kurr are not mundane, as their names would suggest, but intriguing. Whatever cultural shaping is at play here, it is a pleasure nonetheless.