Openly LGBT+ Muslims are often difficult to find, but one such person is the SU’s LGBT+ (open place) officer, Sharmin Hoque. As a bisexual Muslim woman she provided a fascinating insight into Islam’s relationship with LGBT+ issues when Concrete spoke with her.

We started by discussing her experience of discovering her bisexuality and coming out:

“From a young age I knew I definitely wasn’t just into men. I knew from the age of seven, so it was very early on. You know when people watch films and fall in love with the actor? I fell in love with the actress. But I came out to my friends. All my friends know, but none of my family do, except for my brother and my sister in law. I came out to my friends through sort of being outed. It wasn’t really being outed more like my friends being like “Sharmin you’re really tomboy-ish”. Then at the same time I kind of fancied my history teacher, so it didn’t help that I used to talk about her all the time. And then, I came out as bisexual from year 10 onwards, so all my friends know but family on the other hand is a whole different situation. I came out to my brother by telling him that I kind of liked a girl in Year 11. I told him with The Fray’s How to Save a Life blaring on repeat in the background, so when I hear that song now I cry. My brother’s response was “I know” and to hear that from my brother was a relief that he wasn’t angry. But obviously my brother told me to not tell many family members, just for my own protection. Because within Asian culture there’s this whole status idea and keeping the status as good as possible, so if I did something bad it would reflect badly on my family, and then community-wise everything collapses, basically. So I never came out to my mum or dad and still am not. Being LGBT+ officer is a bit of a struggle, because if they Google my name it will probably pop up.”

This brought us on to the subject of her decision to take on the role of LGBT+ officer, despite not being out to her parents:

“Loads of people come up to me and say “I’m a Muslim too” or like “I’ve never seen a Bengali person who’s bisexual” so to hear those little things I know that it’s a good thing that I ran. But in terms of home stuff only my brother knows. My mum knows I’m an officer, but of what, she doesn’t know. I have no family on Facebook. When I ran for officer I took everyone off, which was a big sacrifice because I’m such a family orientated person. It was a bit sad going through my friend list and removing all my family. If I came out to my mum or dad, it could go either way, I could get kicked out, or they absolutely accept me for who I am. It’s the fear of not knowing that really hits home hard.”

We moved on to talking about Islam’s apparent intolerance of LGBT+ people and how true that is:

“It’s very true – I’m not going to lie. There’s a few lines on LGBT+ stuff in the Qu’ran, but it is definitely there, that a sexual act with the same gender is not allowed. You know how Christianity is now very accepting LGBT+, in some denominations anyway? In Islam it’s often the case that you have to choose between being LGBT+ and your faith. For me on the other hand I don’t intend to do that anymore. I used to.

“When the Orlando shootings happened my two identities were at each other’s throats. I find that the media’s portrayal of Islam is not the Islam that I’ve grown up with. Mine is all about peace and the stuff in the media is shown as being really bad. Islam doesn’t really accept LGBT+ people, but I know so many people who are both LGBT+ and Muslim or people of faith.“

With 1.6 billion Muslims in the world and estimates of the percentage of people who are LGBT+ ranging anywhere from 1-10%, there must be tens of millions of LGBT+ Muslims. As to why it is rare to find openly LGBT+ Muslims, Hoque thinks it is because of the danger that comes with it:

“I know people who are gay in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, which is difficult for them. In Bangladesh LGBT+ people are literally considered alien. You will never come out because the whole country is either Muslim or Hindu.

“You just wouldn’t do it due to the fear of being killed. There was a Bangladeshi activist who was LGBT+ and Muslim who was murdered – hacked to death. He was one of the main activists in Bangladesh and to hear of something like that happening, you wonder if there is any hope. But people of faith who are LGBT+ constantly hold on. In this country I know a few people at open mosques who are very accepting, so there are people out there, there just needs to be more of them.”

Hoque also spoke openly about the extent to which she experienced Islamophobia and homophobia:

“For me the Islamophobia has always been higher, because if I walk down the street people don’t know that I’m bisexual or lesbian. With being a Muslim there were moments when wearing my chains with symbols that was terrifying. When leaving Arabic school with my brother … there were moments growing up where I had more Islamophobic attacks, mostly racist slurs.”

In her role as LGBT+ officer, Hoque is in a position to support LGBT+ Muslims at UEA:

“I like to sit with them and talk through their experiences, connect with them and show them that they are not on their own. I also refer them to secret support groups that exist around the country, like Facebook groups for LGBT+ Muslims.” In her manifesto, Hoque promised to work with UEA’s faith groups on LGBT+ issues.

She said she is making progress with that and “in February we are having a week of events dedicated to LGBT+& faith.”