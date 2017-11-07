Thump. Thump. Thump. Thump. BANG. Thump. BANG. BANG. Thump. Thump. Thump. BOOM. The rhythm of my heart coincides with the rhythm of my feet as I move like lightning up the eerie stairs. My sweaty palms glide over the metal banisters, and I urge my feet to tread faster and faster – pulling myself higher and higher. CRASH. The noise of my assailant brings me back to a harsh reality. I turn quickly, at risk, knowing I could disturb the pace of my run, to catch a glimpse of this predator. His black hat, black suit, black shoes, merge in to one blurred mass of gloom. A disfigured blotch of darkness. He darts in and out of my mind, my senses, my vision, as if he is seeping in to me. I will my mind to keep going. My legs lag, my feet lag, my breath becomes sparse and the intake of the cold, still air feels like my attacker has caught me. He is stabbing me over and over again in my dry throat. Maybe the blood will quench my thirst. I rid this image from my mind. The door at the top of the stairs swamps my vision and, leaping over the last three steps, I grab on to the door handle. Twist. Push. I fall through the door and on to the ground. A deep breath. I lift my head to see that the shadowed man isn’t behind me anymore. He’s all around me.

